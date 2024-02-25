Manifold, Kenneth

Manifold, Dr. Kenneth Howard "Ken"



MANIFOLD Dr. Kenneth Howard "Ken", 84, retired dentist, servant to family and friends, quintessential storyteller, Ohio State football recruiter and renowned tailgater, respected mentor, and accomplished golfer, passed away peaceful at his home in Fort Myers, Florida on February 11, 2024. Beloved husband and partner of 63 years to Mary (Zilles) Manifold. Loving father and father-in-law to Todd (Linda) Manifold, Beth Lewis, and Matthew (Brandy) Manifold. Proud grandfather of



Megan, Paige, Katelyn Lewis, Brittany (Tim) Oetter, Katherine, Kristen, and Bailey Manifold. Great grandfather of Tatum Grace Oetter. Along with special friends Dawn Manifold, Mark Lewis, and many dear, extended family members. He was born on September 2, 1939, in Monroe, Ohio to the late Hilda and Howard Manifold. Even though Ken finished 2nd in his high school class his plan was a lifelong career on the production floor at Armco Streel. In 1957, Ken was involved in a car accident



requiring significant dental procedures. From that day forward his career aspirations changed to Dentistry. Ken attended Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in Dental Surgery in 1963. This was the beginning of a 50-year career he built from the ground up at 1654 South Smithville Road in Dayton. Ken was awarded many times for his accomplishments and was on many dental boards serving Dayton and Ohio. His dental partner Dr. Stephen Joseph, office care team, and dental patients were his extended family. He was readily available to open the office on



weekends or holidays to help with an emergency and would often visit patients at their home or hospital in support of their dental needs. Ken was a loving father and engaged with his children in their education, career development and activities. His weekends were often spent with the family attending sporting events, boating, fishing trips, and reunions with relatives. Ken loved Ohio State Football and turned his passion into a supporting role for the recruitment of football players from



the Dayton area. He often engaged with prospective high school players and their families to support their journey to Ohio State. He counts many of those individuals as lifelong friends whether they attended Ohio State or another university. As Ken approached retirement, he joined Moraine Country Club and reinvigorated his interest in golf, often winning events with Mary. He spent the winter months in Fort Myers, Florida enjoying the warm weather and playing golf. Above all, Ken



loved to interact with all types of people; young, old, factory workers, golf caddies, business executives and those facing difficult challenges. Ken often was a sounding board for people providing guidance and support early in their life journey. Ken has many special longtime friendships and loved the times spent together; Ron's Pizza Tuesday night group, fellow dental classmates, friends from Moraine Country Club and The Golf Club at Crown Colony, friends he met through his children. Ken would most want to be remembered for being "the person" anyone could call at any time. It may be a letter of recommendation, flat tire, broken tooth, or young son involved in a car accident and Ken would be the first one there ready to roll up his sleeves and help. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brandy Manifold for all her help and guidance during Ken's final days. Please plan to join the Manifold Family on June 29, 2024, at Moraine Country Club in Dayton, Ohio for a celebration of Ken's life. There will be a brief service along with eulogies delivered by family and friends from 2PM to 3PM. Visitation will follow from 3PM to 5PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, 921 Eastwind Drive, Suite 120, Westerville, OH 43081.



