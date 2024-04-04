Maness, Garland

Maness, Garland Douglas "Dick"

Garland D. Maness was born on March 18, 1937, in Robbins, NC to JC and Berta Maness. He was the eldest sibling to Percy Maness Sr., Johnny Cornell Maness, Janice Maness-Fuller and Loretta Maness. Garland lived most of his life in Springfield, Oh.

Garland transitioned into eternal life at the age of 87, on March 29, 2024.

Garland leaves to cherish his memory his wife Mary Jean Harris.

Together they raised 5 children: Bonita Maness, Douglas Jr., Jeanne Maness, Lisa Maness and Stefanie Maness.

