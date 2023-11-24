Manemann, Jane
Jane Manemann, 82, of New Carlisle passed away peacefully on her birthday, Monday, November 20, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 3-5 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 W. Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344