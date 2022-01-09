MALONEY,



Timothy James



65, passed away suddenly December 23, 2021. Tim was born February 10, 1956 to Meta G. and William J.



Maloney. Tim was a 1974



Milton Union High School graduate. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Henry A. and Patricia A. DeMarey; stepdaughter, Lisa Koppin; and beloved sister-in-law Kay Maloney. He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; brother Michael Maloney; niece Tracey (Kris) Nelson; nephew Chris Maloney; stepchildren Karen (John) Holbrook; Darren Slorp; Sara (Shaun) Arthur; grandchildren, Tyler, Bailey, Kalli Koppin; Aiden Mathes, David, Gavin, Landon, Ava, Brooklyn Arthur; great-grandson Vaughn Koppin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Marty DeMarey; sister-in-law Elaine Luthman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tim was



employed 35+ years at Dayton Tire and was an avid sports fan. He loved "his" UD Flyers, Dayton Dragons, Cincy Reds and Bengals. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Tim was truly a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger and kept his friends for life. Visitation will take place on



Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Newcomer Kettering chapel from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Thank you to all for the help, love and care you have shown to our family. He will certainly be missed.

