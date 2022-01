MALONEY, Dennis C.



62, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2021. Dennis was a 1978 graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School and the Ohio Institute of Photography and was employed at Woolpert, Inc. His Celebration of Life will be held on January 13, 2022, at the King's Point Pub, 4660 Wilmington Pike,



Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Park Foundation or the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation.