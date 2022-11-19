MALONE, Cynthia



Cynthia Maria Rothwell Malone, age 60 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. Cynthia was of the Catholic faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Malone of Clinton, 4 children, William Malone of Columbus, OH, Kyle Malone of So. Fulton, TN, Kasey Malone of Richmond, IN, and Steven Malone of Eaton, OH, 6 grandchildren, Jude Malone, Fitz Malone, KaLeigh Malone, Jacob McClanahan, Jalei Malone and Kyra Malone, 2 sisters, Christina Jahanke of Springfield, OH, and Bridget McConehea of Hillsboro, OH, and 2 brothers, Sean Rothwell and Eric Rothwell, both of Springfield, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Anita Vance Rothwell. Memorial services for Cynthia will be held at a later date.

