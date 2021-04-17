MALONE, Carmen Sue



Carmen Sue Malone, 58, of Springfield, passed away April 14, 2021, in her home. She was born April 16, 1962, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Herman and Helen (DePriest) Malone. Carmen



enjoyed doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She was a graduate of Kenton Ridge High School. She is



survived by her parents; Helen and Herman Malone, brothers; Kin (Heather) Malone,



Lee (Terri Sue) Malone, Lloyd Malone and Ray Malone and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

