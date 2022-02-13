Hamburger icon
MALLORY, Carolyn

Began her journey on January 31, 1950, with Mr. Fred Mallory and Mrs. Reva N. Mallory Weeks in Anniston, AL. After moving to Dayton, she graduated from Roosevelt High School. Employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for over 30 years before retiring. Memories of Carolyn will be cherished by her son, Andre Mallory of Arlington, VA; mother Mrs. Reva N. Mallory Weeks; 4 sisters: Ella Mathews (Charles), Dorothy Ragland, Linda Mallory all of Anniston, AL, Brenda Shepherd (Arthur); brother Richard

Mallory of Dayton; longtime friend Delores Brewer; a host of other relative and friends. Viewing 1:30-2:00PM Tuesday at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 2:30PM at Jeffersonview Cemetery, 2090 S. Union Rd., Dayton, OH.


