MALLORIS, Sr.,



Arthur James



Arthur James Malloris, Sr. passed away October 15, 2021. He was born at home in Richmond, Indiana on August 17, 1928. His mother was Dorothy Fratillo, and his father was



Antonio Malloris. Arthur lived with his mother and stepfather Earl C. Sloan. At 17 years old



Arthur joined the Navy in



September 1945. In the Navy he sailed on the USS Portsmouth, On the USS Dayton, and the USS Midway aircraft carrier. The Navy sent him to printing school and he got out of the Navy on May 1, 1950. Arthur met Marjorie Fisher at the Richmond Skating Rink in 1949. They were engaged in 1950 and married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Indiana, on May 5, 1951. Moving to



Columbus, Ohio, Arthur worked at Simpson Printing Company. Later moving to Dayton, Ohio, he worked at Printing Service. His duties included running a 5-color press and training many of the employees. Then Joining the Braden-Sutphin Ink Co., he was top salesman 99% of the time during his span of 30 years. Arthur was pre-deceased by his wife Marjorie and his son, Arthur J. Malloris Jr. (AJ), 2 sisters and 4 brothers. He is survived by two sons Mark (Sheila), Brian (Rick) and 4 grandchildren: Angela Shuff (Steve), Amber Owens (Jonathan), Ashlee Foley (David), and Jason Malloris. Together there are 10 great grandchildren. He has several nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation will be from 11am to 12 noon on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, with the service following at 12 noon at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



