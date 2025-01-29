Mallinckrodt, Audrey



Audrey Mae Mallinckrodt, 100, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2025. She was born on October 15, 1924, in Augusta, Missouri.



Audrey moved to Dayton in 1942 and worked for the IRS until retiring at age 83. In addition to her IRS work, she served as a nurse's aide at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, volunteered with the Red Cross, and worked at Rike's department store. Audrey was an active member of the Business Professional Women's Club, the NARFE Association, and volunteered for the Dayton Art Institute, Memorial Hall, the Loft, Victoria Theater, and the Schuster Center.



Though Audrey never married or had children, she had a close-knit family. She is survived by her sister-in-law Janet Mallinckrodt of Missouri, niece Jennifer Mallinckrodt-Speakhal (Dave), and nephews Marc Mallinckrodt (Merlita) and Karl Mallinckrodt (Carol) of California.



Audrey was like a second mother to Phyllis (Cassidy) Riegel, and was a best friend to Evelyn Cassidy. Phyllis's family, included children, Jennifer Neeley, Christina Neeley, and son-in-law Kenneth Sanders, they considered Audrey a grandmother. Audrey also held a special place in the hearts of Phyllis's grandchildren: Kaila Bush, Hunter Sanders, Kendra Sanders, Conner Neeley, Cassidy Neeley, and great-granddaughter Ce'kaia Bush.



After a fall in January 2022, Audrey moved to Austin Trace Nursing and Rehab in Washington Township, where she lived until her passing. Residents at Austin Trace fondly remember her for her cheerful phrases, "La Dee Dah" and "Oh My, Oh My."



Audrey will be transferred to Augusta, Missouri for services and burial. She will always be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends as a loving, loyal, and compassionate presence.



