MALICOTE,



William Hubert



Age 100 of Hamilton, OH, passed away on November 30, 2022. He is survived by his 3 children, son, Sam (Sue) Malicote, and daughters, Jo Elaine (Dale Robertson) Malicote, and Theresa Gay (Jim) McBride; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings; and 2 great-grandchildren. He preceded his wife June Malicote in death by only hours, marking the end of their 81-year love story. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Eaton Road Church of God from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eaton Road Church of God, 2000 Eaton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013, or the Cincinnati Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Mr. Michael J. Blum, 2999 Acer Court, Hamilton, OH 45013. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

