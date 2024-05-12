Malahy, Madlyn

Malahy (Fenton), Madlyn Jo



Madlyn Jo Malahy of Xenia passed away peacefully on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Kettering Medical Center Main Campus. She was born March 17, 1953 in South Dakota to the late Melvin and Bernice (Mandell) Fenton. Madlyn Jo leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 28 years James Malahy, brother Robert Fenton, niece Erica Fenton, nephew Eliot Fenton. Also surviving are her sister-in- law Kathleen Kain, nephew-in-laws Barry, Tommy, Shawn Kain, Matthew, Michael, Mark Lang, niece-in-law Peggy Grendell, special friends Pam Slightam and Sonia Carlton plus numerous other friends. Madlyn Jo was a graduate of Stebbins High School and received Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Wright State University. She retired from Wright- Patterson AFB after a career in contracting. Madyln Jo liked to play the guitar and became quite proficient at it after retirement. She had a powerful singing voice and really enjoyed singing during church services. Madlyn Jo liked to study religions. She really loved the priests sermons/homilies at the Church Of The Ascension. Madlyn made sure James listened so that they could discuss after Mass the teachings presented. Madlyn Jo was a beautiful lady both physically and spiritually. She was adored by her husband. She was the kind of person that just being with her made you feel good. When people acted in a bad manner she could still see their good attributes. Madlyn Jo was a very loving, considerate and compassionate wife and words cannot describe how much she will be missed. There will be a visitation Monday May 13, 2024 at Church Of The Ascension 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering Ohio starting at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 AM with Fr. Thomas Nevels celebrant. Madlyn Jo will be buried in Calvary Cemetery following mass. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory of Madlyn Jo with her family please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



