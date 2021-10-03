MAKLEY, Kathryn Lewis "Kitty"



Kathryn "Kitty" Lewis Makley passed away peacefully at home of complications of pancreatic cancer at the age of 83. Kitty left a legacy of deep love and compassion for her family, friends, and the Cleveland and Greater Cleveland communities. In addition to raising a family of four children, Kitty pursued a rich volunteer and professional career in private and non-profit business



management, marketing, consulting and fundraising. Kitty's work across her career addressed a variety of issues, from gun control to child advocacy to health care to environmental causes, building a wide-ranging network of colleagues and loyal friends. Kitty brought an uncommonly strong will and sense of moral integrity to all of her pursuits. She was known for her quick wit and capacity for sly humor even in the midst of difficult times. Her ability to see the good in and the



potential of a person allowed her to provide much-needed support to countless people who had the good fortune to benefit from her wisdom. Kitty is survived by her sister



Charlene, her brother Ray, Jr., her four children and their spouses John Jr. and his wife Molly, Charlene and her husband Cain, Mary and her husband Kevin, and Christopher and his wife Genna, as well as her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth,



William, Sara, Noah, Anna, Rosa, Kieran, and Braeden.



The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in her name to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes



(https://shakerlakes.org/ways-to-give/), Hopewell Therapeutic Farm Community (https://www.hopewellcommunity.org/



support-us/donate), or the Western Reserve Land Conservancy (https://www.wrlandconservancy.org/support-our-work/



donate/). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Friday, October 8 at the Church of St. Dominic, 19000 Van Aken Blvd., Shaker Hts., OH 44122, WHERE FRIENDS MAY CALL ONE HOUR PRIOR TO THE SERVICE. FRIENDS MAY ALSO CALL AT BROWN-FORWARD, 17022 CHAGRIN BLVD., SHAKER HTS., OH 44120 FROM 6-8PM ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7.



Private family interment, Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Friends may view the Mass live stream, or for additional



information, find the unabridged obituary, and post



condolences and memories by logging online to



www.Brown-Forward.com/obituary/Kathryn-Makley.

