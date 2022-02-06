MAJOR, Marilyn Sue



Age 72, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Sue was born on August 12, 1949, in Wathena, Kansas; the daughter of the late Lorna and



William Hendrix. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Major in 2005; three brothers; and two sisters. Sue is survived by her son, Brandon (Annetta) Major; daughter, Stacie (Chris) Doench; grandchildren, Mikaela, Grant, Tyler, Aubrey, and Owen; brother, Roger Hendrix; sister, Judy Sears; and countless nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. A visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME CENTERVILLE, 81 N Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, OH 45066. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Moraine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Radio, 100 E. 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202, or enjoy a cup of coffee (and pay it forward) at Epic Coffee Shoppe, 22 West Stroop Road, Kettering. For complete remembrance and to share your memories and expressions of sympathy, go to



