MAHONEY, Tracy Burnett



69, of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, July 17th, 2021. She was a graduate of Meadowdale High School Class of 1970 and is survived by her son Eric Mahoney, daughter-in-law Karen Levi, grandchildren Lila and Eli Mahoney and brothers Steve Burnett and Kurt Bothast. Tracy spent her career at South Community Mental Health Center as an intake counselor where she made many close lifelong friends that she considered to be like



family. She was passionate about helping others in need and this was exemplified through her work and personal relationships. Tracy was a great lover of the arts, in particular film and literature and also found inspiration and peace from being in nature on long hikes. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, friend and advocate for those less fortunate. Memorial service information will be shared with close friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/) or The ALS Association (https://www.als.org/).

