MAHONEY, Marian S.



85, of Riverside, OH, passed away January 13, 2022. Marian was born August 14, 1936, in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY. Her parents, Frank and Mary (Bruno) Genova, and first husband, Paul Siverling, preceded her in death. Marian spent 46 wonderful years with Philip J. Mahoney before his passing in 2007. She is survived by her children Gregory (Anna) Siverling (Beavercreek), Paul (Ellen) Siverling, (Beavercreek), Marianne Lombardo (Columbus), Susan (Mark) Pleiman (Fairborn); 5 grandchildren, Jesse (Judith), Valerie (Danny), Mya (Tyler),



Sophia, and Zach; 6 great-grandchildren, James, Jude,



Charlotte, Hazel, Margaret, and Layne; brother Frank (Uncle Sonny), nieces and nephews; and her best friend Marge. She enjoyed delightful evenings with friends, dancing and listening to Phil sing Frank Sinatra. She loved her family, gardening, playing cards, Italian cooking, music, joking around, dogs, and her cat, Honey. She had a twinkle in her eye, a giving spirit, and great respect for the USAF and veterans. She was the center of our lives and will be forever in our hearts. Thanks to the caring staff at WPAFB's Dialysis Unit and Hospice. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm January 25 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Mass 10:30 am January 26 at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Dr. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., followed by reception at Tobias Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com