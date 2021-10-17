MAHONE, Ruth Tulloss



Age 96, of Kettering, died on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Born in Howard, OH, on July 28, 1925, to the late Joseph and Florence (McCleland)



Tulloss. Ruth graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, Mt. Vernon, OH, class of 1943. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, OH. Ruth was employed at Cooper-Bessemer during World War II, Lamb Glass, Southern California Bell Telephone Co, and Telephone Service Co. of Ohio. She married her husband, Robert Mahone in 1949 and they were stationed in Texas,



Arizona, and New York during his military service. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mahone (1992); siblings, John Tulloss and Virginia Tulloss Moody. She is



survived by son, Terence Mahone and his wife, Elizabeth



of Los Angeles, CA; and granddaughter, Renee Walter of Grand Rapids, MI. Graveside services will be held at 1pm,



Wednesday, October 20 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle Five Points Rd., Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity or The Society for the Improvement of Stray Animals (SICSA). Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



