MAHLE, W. Brad



age 59, of Dayton, passed away on February 6, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 11am. Family will receive friends from 9:30-11am prior to Mass. For complete death notice and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.routsong.com.



