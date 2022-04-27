springfield-news-sun logo
MAGGARD, Vincent

MAGGARD, Vincent

Timothy "Tim"

63, of Summerville, SC, passed away peacefully April 21, 2022. He was born March 11, 1959, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Margaret Maggard. He is survived by his father Gerald Maggard; and his mother

Shirley Maggard; his brother Terry Maggard (Brooke); his brother Randy Maggard

(Kelley); his two daughters Jessie Brann (George), Josie Maggard (Zach); and his grandchild Lillian Brann. Tim graduated from Southeastern high school in 1977. He then joined the Navy from 1990-1995. Tim enjoyed family time, listening to music and living in the fast lane. A celebration of life will be held on May 21, 2022, at the Parish Hall in South Charleston, OH, from 2-5 pm.

