MAGEE, Bryant

MAGEE,

Bryant Fitzgerald

Age 57, of Swampscott, MA, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.

Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, April 19, at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will

receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

