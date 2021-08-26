MAFFETT, Janice

MAFFETT (Rusk), Janice "Sue"



Janice "Sue" Maffett (Rusk) was Born January 28, 1938, died Aug 22, 2021. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021,from 1 to 2 PM



at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Ames, IA. A service will be held after the visitation at 2 PM. Burial of cremated



remains will be after the



service at Ames Municipal



Cemetery in Ames, IA.



Sue was born in Middletown, OH, to Ralph (Glenn) and Nedra (Smith) Rusk. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1956. She went on to study her passion, which was nursing, and graduated from Miami of Ohio University with a degree in Nursing. She then started her nursing career in Middletown before moving to Iowa in 1963. Sue continued to work as a surgical nurse at Mary Greeley Medical Center and then went on to work as a surgical assistant/office nurse for Dr. John Doran at the Doran Clinic for Women for the remainder of her nursing career. She ultimately retired in 1990.



Sue married her high school sweetheart, Mack Maffett on August 8, 1959, they were married for 61 years.



Upon retiring she then became a grandmother (or Mimi to them!) and watched her grandchildren for her children while they worked and they learned many fun things "going to Mimi's" for the day



Sue enjoyed traveling when she could, cooking and baking for company and reading which she did voraciously. She could read a book in a day if she had the time to do so. She always had a book with her in case she had a moment to read a



chapter. She also loved her children and grandchildren and would love spending time with them and going to their



numerous school and/or sporting events.



Mimi Sue will be missed greatly by those she left behind and know that there is a big hole left in our hearts as we say good bye to her.



Sue is survived by her son, Scott Maffett (Maria), daughter, Kristi Perrin (Rick), grandsons Jake, Logan and Isaac Maffett and Benjamin Perrin, great-grandson Colby Perrin-Osmundson and great-granddaughter Hadley Musfeldt, brother Glenn (Butch) Rusk and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Mack Maffett, granddaughter, Kylie (Perrin) Musfeldt, parents, Ralph and Nedra Rusk, sisters JoAnn Roberson and Betty Reams.

