MADER, William C. "Bill"

84, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the OSU Wexner Medical

Center. Bill was born May 1, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Walter and Evelyn

(Cardo) Mader. He was the

co-owner of Mader Electric for 45 years, retiring in 2002 and was a member of St. Bernard Church. He was also a member of the VFW Post # 1031, Elks, Eagles and Union Club. Bill also loved fishing at Lake Erie and was affectionately known around Springfield as "Pops." Survivors include his wife, Linda (Spahn); three children, William (Kelly) Mader, Jr., Darcy

Mader and Gary Mader; four grandchildren, William

(Elizabeth) Mader, III, Justin, Kylie and Kasey Mader; one great-grandson, Liam; 10 siblings, James (Doris) Mader,

Richard Mader, Gene (Joyce) Mader, Gerald (Jeanie) Mader,

Judy (Doug) Geron, Diane (Patrick) Kane, Linda Ferryman,

Donald (Cindy) Mader, David Mader and Debbie Mader Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to the German Township Fire Department.

