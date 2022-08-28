MADDOX, Constance



Constance Maddox of Washington Twp., passed on July 10, 2021, Columbus, OH.



Born on Mother's Day, May 8, 1927, to Dorothy (Brown) and Allen McGirr in Birmingham, MI. She graduated in 1944 from Baldwin High School in Birmingham, then in 1948 received a degree in Special Education from Michigan State College (now Michigan State University). This prepared her for teaching students with visual disabilities, and she taught blind and partially sighted children after graduation.



Connie married Richard Sheley in 1950. The couple moved to Vero Beach, FL, where their three daughters were born. After moving to Baltimore in 1961, she attended Loyola University for Grad School, to become a teacher of severely intellectually compromised and emotionally disturbed children. She was beloved by her students and their families. Her teaching career was a treasured important part of her life, as were her childhood and sorority friendships that always remained close.



In 1969, Connie married Daniel Maddox in Ellicott City, MD, and they moved to Ohio. She was a hardworking and dedicated volunteer at Kettering Medical Center from 1978 to 2019, accumulating more than 15,000 hours, devoted to her position and the people at the hospital. She donated over 13 gallons of blood for use with newborns. Connie joined and attended Normandy Church and was a member of Dayton Country Club, where she and her sister Mac Adamy made a great show of picking the winning horses at the Derby Party each year. She and Dan traveled the world, several times over. She was an avid reader, a crossword enthusiast, and created beautiful needlepoint art. She thrived on meeting people and building relationships.



Connie was preceded in death by her husband Dan, sisters Mac Adamy and Pat Kitchen. She is survived by daughters Sandra (Frank) Culver and Cindy Sheley of Santa Fe, NM, Susan Sheley of Columbus, OH, adored cat Corey, grandson Trent Culver, cherished nephews, nieces, their growing families, fond friends Betsy, Dale and Linda, and darling Emily.



Connie and Dan share their final resting place in David's Cemetery.



Memorial donations to honor Connie may be made to Capital City Hospice (Columbus, OH), Hospice of Dayton, or the charity of your choice.

