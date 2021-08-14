MADDEN, Joshua C.



Joshua C. Madden, age 46 of Hamilton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1975, in Hamilton the son of the late Norma Madden. Josh worked in Environmental Services at The Drake Center for many years, but recently



became a Correctional Officer at the Butler County Juvenile



Center. He is survived by his loving wife of over seven years Crista Madden; two beautiful daughters Kayla (fiancé Darryl Carter Jr.) Madden, Arnilda Madden; three dear grandchildren Hunter Madden, Maverick Carter, and Emma Mae Carter; six nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Monday, August 16, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. Burial to follow at Millville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com