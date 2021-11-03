springfield-news-sun logo
MADDALENA, Paul J.

PAUL J. MADDALENA, 59, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening,

October 31, 2021, at Good

Shepherd Village, where

he had resided for the past four years. Paul was born in Leeds, England, on July 4, 1962, the son of the late Guido

and Catherine (McHale)

Maddalena. He was a 1980 graduate of Springfield North High School and Clark State with a degree in electrical

engineering. He was an avid reader, loved rock and roll music and was deeply loved by his brothers, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brothers, Nick (Heather) Maddalena and Dan Maddalena; nephews and nieces, Michael, Dominic,

Sophia and Lucia; great-nephew and niece, Mason and Mia; and many friends at Good Shepherd Village. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Mike. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.,

Friday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. The family requests that contributions in Paul's memory be made to St. Teresa Church. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




