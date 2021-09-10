MACY, Leroy E.



Age 78, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021, following a recent illness. He was



preceded in death by his parents. He retired from GM/Delphi in 2004. He was a very private person, he loved his family and he will be missed very much. Leroy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Marie Macy; siblings, Judy (Jean) Stafford, Carolyn (Mike) Copenhaver, Roberta (Ronald) Bourelle, David (Debbie) Macy, Patricia (Lovell) Brown; and numerous other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held 10:30 – 11:30 am Mon., Sept. 13 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am



Monday with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



