MACKEY, Stephanie Y.



Age 58 received her wings, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clara Boone and Thomas Mackey on February 14, 1963.



Stephanie (Sissy) is preceded in death by her parents, Clare Boone and Thomas Mackey; her stepfather, Larry Boone; and her grandparents, Morris and Stella Burns. Stephanie leaves to cherish her, loving wife, Tracey Mackey; her mother-in-law Jessie Holmes; daughter Tangie Johnson; son Robert Smith; brothers, Mark Troxler (Mimi), Lloyd Hansbro; sister, Tonia Harris (James); great-aunt Martha Warren; and a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

