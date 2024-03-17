Mack, Donald

Mack, Donald E.

Donald E. Mack, age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024. He is survived by daughter: Kelly Herron, son: Jeff Mack, grandson: Joseph Mack, and granddaughter: Erin Ogden and her husband: Andrew Ogden. Private services will be held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com

