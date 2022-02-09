MABRY, Gerald L.



known for his infectious bright smile and his huge accepting and loving heart passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, one month and four days after his 89th birthday. He was



surrounded both physically and in spirit by his entire



loving and strong family.



Legend has it that Gerald occasionally drove recklessly as a teenager keeping his mother, Myrtle Ritter Mabry, awake late at night with worry. Gerald's youngest daughter, Cathy Sue picked up that trait. But eventually she was able to convince her Dad that she would always use the rear view mirror before backing.



Gerald spent his youth learning carpentry and a strong work ethic from Clem Mabry, his father. Clem taught Gerald to be a strong leader and that you can never work too hard. Gerald's first born, Deborah Jean inherited the trait that you cannot possibly work too hard and that leading others with grace and understanding is rewarding and makes a powerful impact on the lives of others.



Gerald is an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. His love story is a book that stands alone as he returned from the war and drove straight to the hospital to see his sweetheart. Jean Sharp was fighting for her life to survive polio. He walked into her hospital room with a ring and a request for marriage knowing that she would not be able to walk again. They thrived as the dynamic duo in a marriage of "complete oneness" for 52 years. At first glance, one may think that



Gerald was Jean's caregiver. In reality, Gerald and Jean were caregivers to everyone that they met. In 2008, it took a ton of strength for Gerald to put air back in his lungs and get his feet under him to stand up again when Jean passed away.



Gerald was the middle child and had four siblings all who preceded him in death. His twin brothers Jimmy and Bobby, came along and stole the thunder of only son. He was so proud of them and had endless stories of the shenanigans that



increased when they entered his life. Gerald's older sisters



Susan (Short) and Vivian are renowned for teasing and taunting him with love. They are likely responsible for a measure of his toughness. Gerald considered Jean's brothers and sisters to be his siblings as well. Ernie, Marlene and Kenny preceded him in death. His sister in law's Vicky and Judy survive him. He referred to both of them as bonus points in the sister department.



Gerald leaves behind a legacy of three bright and brilliant grandchildren and their loves. Jenelle and Josh, Chet and Brooke, and Joanna and Brian. They have beautiful memories that include a Grandpa who whistled joyfully every morning and made the best sunny side up eggs ever. They also treasure that he opened the door and said "come on in" every time they visited no matter who they brought along with them. He was a key influencer in their lives and supported them and their success by celebrating their individual strengths. No grandchild went home without a fish to reel in; even if the fish landed on someone else's pole. Guinevere is his great-granddaughter who kept him young the last decade of his life. All of his grandchildren describe him as a "one in a gazillion" man.



Gerald loved and accepted his sons-in-law as sons. Bill shared life and daily conversations about cars with Gerald for 42 years. Tom, although newer to the clan, made an immediate spiritual connection with Gerald and was instantly known as a member of the family the first time he crossed the Mabry threshold. Gerald is preceded in death by his adopted son, Will. Their relationship transcends words in the human



language.



And the list goes on of so many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that made Gerald's life so rich.



Gerald was a man of great faith. His love of God was reflected through his open hearted love and acceptance of his fellow humans. He never spoke a negative word of others because he knew that behavior and beliefs are based on individual



stories that are not unlike his own. He treasured grace and kindness. If you wish to memorialize him, let your light shine with grace and kindness. Together, we can change the prism to more light and love the "Gerald Way."



He insisted no funeral service in the winter because ya'll shouldn't be cold on his account. Good Lord willing and the crick don't rise, there will be a celebration of life this spring. All are welcome. Until then...as he would say that Doris Day would say...kay-saveer-saveer.

