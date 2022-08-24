LYONS, Shirley Ann



85 of Springfield, passed away August 19, 2022, in the Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 12, 1936, the daughter of Foster and Rachael Burchnell. Shirley retired as the kitchen manager for Sheehan Brothers, Inc. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, word search, listening to both country and big band music, and was an avid reader. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Debra Mosure; sister Donna Tirey; brothers Michael, Raymond, and Jr. Burchnell. Survivors include her husband of 60 years John T. Lyons; children Tambry (Ray) Kegley, Christine Cosentino, Esther "Sandy" Baker, Jon (Jan) Lyons, David (Shannon) Lyons, and Sharon (Danny) Rice; brothers Dick (Paulette) Burchnell and Bill (Cindi) Burchnell; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Shirley will be Monday, August 29, 2022, in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME at Noon. Family and friends may call beginning at 11:00AM. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions are requested to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Ohio Hospices. Shirley's family would like to thank the staff of Forest Glen Health Campus for their exceptional care and support. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



