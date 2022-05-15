LYONS, Jacquelyn

LYONS (Durig) (nee Metzler), Jacquelyn Elaine



Of Washington Township died May 11, 2022. Elaine was a member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, an associate member of Normandy United Methodist Church, Centerville Civic Women's Club, and a founding member of Bellbrook



Lioness Club. She was preceded in death by infant son, Kevin Lyons, parents, Charlotte (Hale) and John Metzler, husband of 42 years, Jack Lyons, daughter-in-law, Karen Lyons and



son-in-law, Kelly Blair. She is survived by husband, Merrill Durig, daughter, Sue Blair (Waynesville, OH), son, Jim Lyons (Derrick) (Melbourne, FL), grandchildren, Eric and Kyle (Katie) Lyons (Jacksonville, FL), Jessica (Myrtle Beach, SC), and Jack Blair (Waynesville, OH), step-daughters Kathy (Mike) Sullivan (Centerville, OH) and Kelly (Stacy) Johnston (Tampa, FL), and step-grandchildren, Nikki Helton (Matt) (Walton, KY), Kelsey Sullivan (Centerville, OH) and Grant Johnston (Tampa, FL), brothers, Danny (Karen), Metzler (Xenia, OH), and Joe (Vickie) Metzler (Centerville, OH). The family will receive friends 10 AM - 11 AM Monday, May 16 at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton OH. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11AM at the church with Rev. Harvey Smith officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. The family has entrusted arrangements to Routsong Funeral Home. If desired, contributions may be made to The American Lung Association, Normandy United Methodist Church, Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, or your charity of choice. For



complete condolences and remembrances, please visit



www.routsong.com