Lyons, Constance Jean "Connie"



LYONS, Constance (Connie) Jean Age 85 of Huber Heights, OH went to be with the Lord Wednesday June 19, 2024. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Royer, father Sylvester C. Knoth, mother Clara G. Knoth, brothers Bobby Knoth and Randy Knoth, sister Cathy Knoth, brother-in-law Bob Mitchell, and nephew Donnie Knoth. She is survived by her children: Mary Jo (Doug) Raasch, Edward (Bridget) Lyons, and Michael (Michelle) Lyons; grandchildren Chris, Mike, Luke, Sara, Melinda, Suzanne, Lillian, William, Brady, Hunter and Lauren; great grandchildren Kayleigh, Kelsey, Cody, Landon, Logan, Liam, Scottie, Emily, Oliver, Alonna, Sadie, and Baylor; siblings: Ron (Roni) Knoth, Don (Wanda) Knoth, Deb Mitchell, Nick (Patsy) Knoth, Norm (Linda) Knoth, Mary Thoma, Gary (Carol) Knoth, and Karen (Richard) Diehl; Goddaughter Christine, and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was the matriarch of her family and a devoted Mother, Daughter, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and friend to many. She graduated as a registered nurse from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton, OH in 1956. She worked as an orthopedic nurse for 17 years for surgeons, Dr. Stein and Dr. Jaffe. She was also the Director of Nursing at Franklin Nursing Home in Vandalia, OH for many years. She was a strong leader who was loved and respected by all and proudly trained, mentored, and encouraged other nurses and doctors her entire life. She also faithfully worked for her brother as an Office Manager for Tape Tech, Jolar, DEW Technologies, TFC Energy, and ANC.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday June 25, 2024 at 11am at St. Peter Catholic Church at 6161 Chambersburg Rd, in Huber Heights, OH. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Monday June 24, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, 5844 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, OH. Internment at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton OH. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Dayton or St. Peter Catholic Church. Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton staff and the staff at Stonespring Skilled Nursing Facility.



