Lyon (Van Sickle), Margaret Ann "Lyon"



Margaret Ann Van Sickle Lyon, 84, of Berlin NJ, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024, after a months-long battle with kidney disease which she waged with courage, grace and strength.



Margaret was born May 30, 1940, in Lima, Ohio to Martha Fleming Van Sickle and Ira Van Sickle. She graduated from Lima High School in the class of 1958. She went on to attend Wittenberg University and graduated from Ohio University in 1962 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education with a Math minor. She earned her Master's Degree in Logistics Management from Central Michigan University and completed extensive coursework at Wright State University and the University of Dayton.



Her career began in secondary education all within Ohio in Springfield area schools, Dayton's Dunbar High School and Trotwood Madison High School. She later taught computer programming at Clark State Technical College and Sinclair Community College and continued in corporate leadership with NCR and AT&T as Director of Human Resource Development.



In 1996 she established her own Consulting business and continued her work in Human Resource Development through her firm Lyon & Van Sickle Consultants. Among her clients, she consulted with Caterpillar Corporation, Hapag-Lloyd Shipping Company, and the U. S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.



In 1975, she married her greatest love, David Lynn Lyon, at Central Christian Church in Kettering, Ohio. The two spent a wonderful 49 years together, enjoying family, traveling, reading mysteries, music and theater. She especially enjoyed and looked forward to trips to the Oregon coast and Arizona and found great joy in attending her granddaughter's many stage performances. Margaret was a talented seamstress, having volunteered for the Dayton Community Theater as a Costumer and later created many beautiful clothing items, quilts, afghans and baby blankets for family and friends. She and David shared a deep and abiding faith and were deeply involved in their church, Central Christian Church of Kettering, together serving as deacons and elders. Margaret served as the Chairman of the Board at Central and was involved in and led many church groups, also serving as an advisor to church leadership.



Margaret and David moved to Berlin, New Jersey in 2021 to share a home with their daughter and son-in-law Maria and Joel Bryan. The two, David and Ascend Hospice helped Margaret through some difficult times preceding her death.



Margaret is survived by her husband of 49 years, David L Lyon; her children, Rhonda L (Charlie) Cunningham of Ambler, PA; Maria Ann (Joel) Bryan of Berlin, NJ; Deborah L (Hugh) Ross of Bend, OR; Richard B (Stacy) Lyon of Bend, OR; grandson Austin (Kiefer) McCool of Bend, OR, her granddaughter, Megan K Bryan of Philadelphia, PA; her nieces Susan (Mike) Kerscher and Kirah Van Sickle; her nephew Brian (Tiffany) Saloum and her loving and faithful pup Maisie.



Margaret was preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha and Ira Van Sickle; her sister Natalie (Jack) Saloum; her brother Maitland (Helen) Van Sickle and her granddaughter, Anna Marie Bryan.



The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm and memorial service from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N Main St, Medford, NJ 08055. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 1200 Forrer Blvd, Kettering, OH 45420 or to your favorite charity.



