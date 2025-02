SONYA LYNN



HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY



To my daughter: You are loved, treasured and never forgotten. One day God made your righteousness shine like the dawn and revealed to the world that you belong to GOD. Love and miss you, Mom, Natasha, Mark, your Daughter Kamarriah, Brother AK, Nephews Antwawne, Ke'Yon and family.



Forever rest in Heaven.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com