LYNN, Patricia

BUTLER (Smith),



Patricia Lynn "Patti"



Patricia "Patti" Lynn (Smith) Butler, of Dayton, Ohio, 82 years old, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2021,



after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by 3



children, Tina Morgan of



Columbus, Jim (Louann) Butler of Moraine, Keith (Dreama)



Butler of Dayton, 4 step-children, Freida (Marshall) Faulkner of Carlisle, Arvis (Cathy) Butler of Carlisle, Betty Ruckel of West Carrollton, Jeannie Wilkinson-Bamesberger (Dale) of Carlisle, sisters and brothers Cheryle Thacker of



Moraine, Bobby (Joanie) Smith of West Carrollton, Dara (Mark) Poeppelmeier of Dayton, Mike Smith of West Carrollton, 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and



special friends. She was preceded in death by parents Edna and Corbett Smith, infant daughter Anita Butler, brother Bill Smith, stepson Junior Butler and 3 grandchildren Jamie



Faulkner, Katrina Butler-Ison, Robert Butler. Patti grew up and spent most of her life in Moraine, Ohio, graduating from West Carrollton High School in 1957. She married James Butler in 1959. She worked in the printing industry for most of her adult life. She loved to sing, play cards, fish and enjoyed time at the lake and go-cart races. Loving on her grandkids is what she enjoyed the most; she secretly loved being called



"Granny". Her hugs, laugh and love were the best! There will be a public graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton on April 16th, 2021, at 11 am. There will be a meal and memories at the home of The Faulkners after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to be used for Patti's memorial headstone. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

