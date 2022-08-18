LYNCH, Lucille



83, of Beavercreek, passed away on Monday August 15, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 13, 1938, in Ashtabula, OH, to Joseph and Carmel (Candela) Rocco. She graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George of 55 years, Les Vesey her son-in-law and granddaughter, Sarah Vesey. She is survived by her three daughters, Kim Vesey, Tammy and Tim Rowland, and Terri and Joal Baldwin, five grandsons, Patrick Vesey, Aaron, Myles, Morgan, and Logan Rowland and two great-grandsons Warren Laravie and Corbin Rowland. Lucille worked for many years for Mad River Township Local Schools. She served with the League of Ohio Sportsmen and the Ohio Wildlife Federation. Lucille was honored in 2008 with their Distinguished Award for Outstanding Service. She served as a volunteer for many years at Grandview Hospital and Hospice of Dayton. Lucille developed special friendships as a longtime member of the Saville Hilltoppers Garden Club and as a resident of Lakeview Senior Apartments in Beavercreek. Visitation will be at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, on Friday August 19, 2022, 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helen Parish, 5086 Burkhardt Rd, Riverside, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:00am. In appreciation for the exceptional care provided, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, in Lucille's memory.

