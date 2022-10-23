LYNCH, Lois

LYNCH (Dabbelt), Lois Ann



Lois Ann (Dabbelt) Lynch, passed away October 14, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. Lois was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 18, 1936, to John and Helen (Ording) Dabbelt. She graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School in Dayton, OH. Later in life she attended and graduated from Sinclair Community College. She married William (Bill) Lynch on February 9, 1957, and lived a full life with him including having five children. She was a lifetime member of the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club where she sang in the choir and was the past director and instructor of the German dancers. She had also held positions in other national German organizations. Lois had a passion for genealogy and worked extensively on her family history, including co-publishing books of which she was very proud to see her work documented. She is survived by sons William Jr. (Cecile) and James (Beverly), daughters Betsey, Barbara (Michael Hoover) and Kathleen (Kevin O'Mahoney), 6 grandchildren Cory, Katherine, Kevin, Patrick, Sean, and Colleen, and one great-granddaughter Hadlee Mae. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, her parents John and Helen, and her sister Janet. A memorial mass will be held on October 29, 2022, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH. Visitation starts at 10AM with the service commencing at 11AM. Lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. 5th Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. We will always remember Lois as a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a dear friend to so many. Rest in Peace.

