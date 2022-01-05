LYMAN (Gentile),



Gail Ann



Age 67, passed away on January 2, 2022. Married to John



Lyman for over 40 years, she was a devoted mother of



Marie (Tom) Leavy, Matthew (Alexa) Lyman, and Maxwell



Lyman. Gail was preceded in death by her father, Charles Gentile, and her sister Diane Gentile. Gail is survived by her mother, Patricia Gentile, and siblings Charles (Pat) Gentile Jr., Chris Summers, Mary (David) Connolly, Jane (Larry) Edelmann, and Julie Gentile (John) Bertke. Gail's greatest joy was her granddaughter, Laine Leavy. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Allison, Amy, Rachel, Brittany, Jordan, Patrick, Kelly, Daniel, Michael, Jonathan, Sarah, and Jessica, and other extended family and friends.



Gail was beloved by many as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. A wise adviser and confidante, she lived a full life, seeing the best in everyone and inspiring those around her through service.



She served her community and her church with many talents and skills. She worked as an intensive care unit nurse for many years, and later studied literature, art, music, theology, and clinical counseling. She was a licensed spiritual counselor and worked tirelessly to serve her church, educating fellow parishioners, and helping in the treatment of clients struggling with a variety of mental health conditions. Gail felt honored to support the recovery of the marginalized and isolated in our community. Gail was a role model for countless people throughout her life. Her legacy of service to others is an inspiration.



Gail was also an accomplished musician and artist in multiple media and she connected with people through her music, knitting, painting, and drawing. Gail had a huge heart, and was selfless both personally and professionally. She will be sorely missed, but we are all better for having known her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, January 7 at 11:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio. The family will greet visitors at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10:00 am. The family respectfully requests all guests wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ite Missa Est, Immaculate Conception Adult Faith Formation Ministries, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio, 45420; www.itemissaest.org.



Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. ---Matthew 5:8