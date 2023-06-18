Lykins, Jimmie D.



Jimmie D. Lykins, 76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 4, 2023. Jimmie was born to Imogene and James Lykins on May 31, 1947 in Hazard, Kentucky. He was an avid sports fan who loved to golf and an enthusiast and collector of vintage items that included Harley Davidson. Jimmie had a lifelong love of Motown music that he shared with his girls. He retired from Jefferson Industries after 25 years. His greatest personality trait was to raise hell wherever he went. Jimmie is survived by his wife of 29 years, Diane, and his four daughters, Misti (Rick) Zerkle, Tracey (Mark) Stump, Stephanie (Arty) Lykins Beckel, and Sarah (Chase) Culver. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Travis A. Jones, Ambria J. Stump, Emily L. Stump, Makayla M. Beckel, Arleigh A. Beckel, Arthur L. Beckel, Roan G. Beckel and Booker Culver; and four great-grandchildren, Tytus, Kannon Jones, Jayden Burton/Compton and Lemichael Colvin. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and grandparents. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23 at 2:00 pm at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com