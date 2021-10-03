LYKINS, Jerry Lee



Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 14, 1947, in Middletown and lived here the majority of his life. He also spent several years in Florida and then in Las Vegas, Nevada, returning to Middletown in his later years. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1967. Jerry was an Iron Worker for 30 years and retired from Iron Workers Local 416 Union. He enjoyed muscle cars and hiking, and especially loved spending time with his family. Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Beulah (Berger) Lykins; three brothers, Danny, Bobby and Raymond; and two sisters Millie and Ruby. He is survived by three children, Ricki (Don) Clifton, Jerry (Jennifer) Lykins and Jason (Cari) Lykins; eight grandchildren, Jasmine (Mike) Seagraves, Andrew (Megan) Lykins,



Jacob Lykins, Brandon Lykins, Jason Lykins, Jessica (Carlos) Meneses, Nathan Braun and Rachel Lykins; his first great-grandson, Carlos Augustine Meneses "Auggie"; one brother, Dave Lykins; one sister, Margaret (Fred) Duff; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

