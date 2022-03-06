Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

LUTZ, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LUTZ (Schenck), Shirley A.

78, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022.

She was born January 22, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. Shirley was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School and worked for over 20 years at Standard Register.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William C. Lutz; children, Lori A. Lutz and Gregg W. Lutz; grandchildren,

Jessica (Thomas) and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Khloe and Jaxson; as well as her siblings, David (Margaret) Schenck, Sally (Larry) Bell, and Ellen Schenck.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell D. and Virginia A. Schenck; and her brother, Russell Schenck.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 – 2 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
DEMOLET-KNIFFIN, Carole
5
Schafer, Linda
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top