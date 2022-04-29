LUTZ, Gary Albert



Age 77, a resident of Miamisburg, OH, peacefully passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 27, 2022, with his loving family by his side at Hospice of Butler and Warren County, Middletown. He was born August 6, 1944, in Lucasville, Ohio, to the late



Albert Henry, and Gladys



Lucille (Brantley) Lutz. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 37 years, Maurlen (Hodges) Lutz in 2003 and sister Alice Donley in 2021. He is survived by his three daughters, Helen (Thaddeus) Deitriech, Heather (Ted) Cradlebaugh, and



Elizabeth Lutz and fiancé Joe Mershad, sister Carole (Richard) Dunham, brother Richard (Kimberly) Lutz, beloved grandsons Dylan (Morgan) Cradlebaugh, Todd (Jenna) Cradlebaugh, Chad (Jennifer) Cradlebaugh and Ryan (Helana) Cradlebaugh, two special great-grandchildren Nora and Dawson Cradlebaugh along with numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Gary graduated from Valley High School in Lucasville, Ohio, in 1962. He entered and served our country in the U.S. Navy in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1967. He retired from General Motors in Moraine, OH, in 1999. Gary enjoyed many hobbies over his lifetime including woodworking, genealogy, trapshooting, photography, camping, hunting and fishing. He was an avid follower of kart



racing and could always be seen at the fence rooting for his grandson. He enjoyed music and motorsports but mostly



enjoyed spending time with family. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6:00-8:00PM Monday, May 2, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will begin 10:00AM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to



Hospice of Dayton.


