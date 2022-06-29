LUST, Janet

LUST (Wright), Janet



Janet Wright Lust, was born on September 17th, 1929, to Lawrence and Hattie Wright. Janet graduated from Wilbur Wright High and was a very active alumnus. Janet married Phillip J, Lust in 1948 and chose to be a devoted wife and loving mother. She was active in PEO and sang with choirs in the Dayton area. Janet was active in Linden Ave Baptist Church and in later years attended Christ United Methodist Church. Janet passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 27th, 2022. Janet is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Phillip, her son, Gregory, and her dear friend, Patricia A. Hahn. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn, son-in-law, Wayne Kattner, and daughter-in-law Sonia Lust. Rest well, sweet angel. Contributions may be made in her name to Christ United Methodist Church, 3445 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429.

