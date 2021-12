LUSA, Marilyn G.



Marilyn G. Lusa, from Washington Township, beloved wife of John M. Lusa, passed away peacefully December 21st, 2021. Visitation to be held December 27th at 10 am with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Services in care of Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. For Full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.