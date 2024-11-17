Lunne (Charters), Elaine



In Loving memory of Elaine Charters Lunne



Elaine (Charters) Lunne of Centerville, Ohio passed away on November 13 at home surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born March 25, 1965, third child to Maureen (Glenn) and Michael Charters. She spent her childhood in Springfield, Ohio where she attended Catholic Central High School and made lifelong friends. Following graduation from the University of Dayton, she worked in global advertising at NCR Corporation, started her own marketing consultancy and then co-founded Lunne Marketing with her husband, Doug. Today, the agency, with offices in Dayton, Columbus and Charlotte, employs 50-plus creative professionals and serves many clients. Elaine's passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who loved her, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide them. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Douglas Lunne; children Caroline Mary of Charleston, SC; John Henry and Marie Jane of Centerville, Ohio; her mother Maureen (Glenn), adoptive father Thomas Grady and sister Anne (Ceferino) Cata. She is also survived by her in-laws, Louis and Katherine (Gates) Lunne and seven sibling-in-laws and their spouses: Karen (Amir) Eylon, Michael (Maureen) Lunne, Daniel (Molly) Lunne, Joseph (Renae) Lunne, Brian (Carey) Lunne, David (Katie) Lunne and Patrick (Megan) Lunne along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her birth father, Michael T. Charters and her brother Michael G. Charters. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo in Kettering Friday, November 22 beginning at 9:00 am, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am concelebrated by Fathers Tony Sanitato and James Heft, SM. A luncheon will be held after the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Secret Smiles of Dayton (www.secretsmilesdayton.org) or Camp Kesem Indiana University Chapter, a summer camp for children with a parent facing cancer in honor of John Lunne's service to the organization (https://donate.kesem.org/fundraiser/5930203). Elaine's remains will be placed in the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery, a beautiful natural landscape dedicated to the patron saint of the environment. The family expresses gratitude for the love and support of so many during Elaine's courageous battle with cancer. Special thanks to many attentive medical professionals who helped optimize life for Elaine including Doctors Patrick Loehrer and Kenneth Kesler of Indiana University, James Sabiers of Kettering Medical Center, and many others. Condolences and memories may be shared at Tobias Far Hills Chapel. Rest in peace, our dear Elaine. Your generous spirit will be with us forever.



