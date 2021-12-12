LUNDERMAN, Victor

LUNDERMAN, Sr.,



Victor L.



Age 89, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Nov 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Wed, Dec 15, 2021, 11:30 am at Loritts-Neilson



Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45417, Rev Sheila Lunderman, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, the family request your consideration of a donation to support "Tuskegee University." Donations can be made online: https://www.tuskegee.edu/support-tu/give or via check made payable to "Tuskegee University" (In memory of Victor L. Lunderman, Sr., Class of 1952). Checks should be mailed to: Tuskegee University, Office of Advancement and Development, P.O. Box 1304, Tuskegee Institute, AL 36087. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit



www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

