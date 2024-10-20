Luehrs, Richard John



Luehrs, Richard John, 88, passed away peacefully October 8, 2024.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Larry, his wife Kathleen and his brother Larry. He is survived by his brothers William (Diane), Eugene (Barbara), Robert (Mary Ann), sister-in-law Barbara Ann and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.



Richard leaves a legacy of love and laughter with all those whose lives he's touched.



In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public memorial service.



