LUEHRS, Lawrence

LUEHRS, III, Lawrence L. "Larry"



Age 54, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away November 12, 2021. He was born August 24, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio.



Larry was a graduate of Beavercreek, Ohio, High School, and of The Culinary Institute of America (Hyde Park). Larry loved scouting, cooking, writing poetry and short stories, collecting fountain pens, fishing, and spending time with family.



He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Betty Wenzel.



He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sandy; son, Christopher Luehrs; daughter, Lyndsey Luehrs; parents,



Lawrence, Jr., and Barbara Luehrs; brother, Gregory Luehrs;



father-in-law, Tom Wenzel; sisters-in-law, Susan (Tony) Garza and Stephanie (Scott) Keirns; 8 nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other family members and friends.



A mass celebrating Larry's life will be held on Saturday, December 4, at 11:00 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,



272 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, Ohio.



In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boy Scouts of America.



