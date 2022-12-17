LUEBRECHT, John R.



84, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 15th, 1938, in Ottawa, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Luella Luebrecht.



He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandpa.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Lester and Richard; a niece, Tammy; brother-in-law, Bill; and grandson, Justus.



He will be dearly missed by his family, including his wife of 58 years, Anne Malone Luebrecht; daughters, Vicky, Missy, and Theresa; grandchildren, Krista, Josh (Amanda), Kyle (Samantha), Alexa (Percy), Nicholas, Trey, Angela, and Noah; great-grandchildren, Henry, Jackson, Logan, Elizah, Leo, and Kasey; siblings, Daniel (Carol) and Juanita.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, at 12:00pm, at St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11:00am. His final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Dayton (HospiceofDayton.org) or St. Jude Children's Hospital (StJude.org) in John's memory.

