Ludwig, Diane



age 65 of Kettering, Ohio went to be with her Savior on Friday May 10th. Diane was born on February 12, 1959 to the late Carroll and Ruth Walker. Diane attended Fairmont East High School where she met the love of her life, Steve with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. The two had a remarkably close and dedicated relationship, working alongside one another at Pella Sales Inc. for 46 years, where she enjoyed many roles, most recently as the human resources director. They raised two wonderful sons, Matthew and Michael who reside in New York City and Washington D.C. respectively. Diane enjoyed traveling the world with her family, whether crossing continents or just exploring new parts of Ohio. She found joy in the sunsets on the beaches of Longboat Key, Florida and spending time on her namesake family boat. Her creativity, passion, and humor were evident through her pursuits, whether being a recent boxing enthusiast, planning Christmas scavenger hunts for her boys or sending countless homemade cards. Diane had a servant's heart and was involved with Fairhaven Church, in particular their children's ministry for many years where her impact has been felt for decades. She is survived by her eternally loving husband, Steve, her two boys Matthew (Lauren) and Michael (Becca). Diane Ludwig will be remembered for humble dedication, strong values, warm conversations, and steadfast commitment to her family, friends, and her faith. Friends and family are invited to an open house for Diane on Wednesday May 15th from 4-7pm at Fairhaven Church in Centerville. A service to commemorate her life will be held on Thursday May 16th at 10:30am at Fairhaven Church, with burial in David's Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Hospice of Dayton.



